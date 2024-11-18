Simmons ended with zero points (0-3 FG), four rebounds, eight assists and one block across 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-104 loss to the Knicks.

There's no question that the Nets need more from Simmons on the offensive end of the court, and the Australian went scoreless in a game that could've easily had a different outcome had he been more aggressive on offense. Simmons has failed to reach double-digit points in each of his 10 games this season, and his lack of scoring prowess certainly undermines his fantasy value. He's averaging 7.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and a combined 1.3 steals-and-blocks per game, but he's only scoring a career-low 5.3 points per contest.