The Nets announced Saturday that Thomas (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game versus the 76ers and will be re-evaluated following the team's West Coast road trip, which ends on Jan. 19 against the Thunder.

Thomas has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a left hamstring strain and is now set to miss an extended period. Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Thomas is set to be re-evaluated ahead of Brooklyn's matchup with the Knicks on Jan. 21.