Thomas closed Sunday's 114-104 loss to New York with 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Thomas was unable to build off the 43-point effort he delivered in the 124-122 loss to the Knicks on Friday, and he's now failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his last four appearances. Even if Thomas' numbers might be trending in the wrong direction, he's still averaging a robust 24.6 points per game this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't be worried about his recent struggles, as Thomas should continue to have the green light to carry Brooklyn's offense for the foreseeable future.