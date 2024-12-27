Johnson notched 29 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 victory over the Bucks.

Johnson had one of his most efficient scoring displays of the season, and he's been nothing short of outstanding for the Nets throughout the entire month of December. He's taken over as one of the team's go-to options on offense with Cam Thomas (hamstring) sidelined, and the numbers back him up. Johnson has scored at least 20 points in six of his nine outings this month, and he's cleared the 25-point plateau five times in that stretch.