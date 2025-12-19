Wolf ended with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Heat.

Wolf failed to reach double digits in scoring for the second straight game, slowing down after a few interesting performances in early December. The forward has been a frequent backup option in recent matchups, averaging 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.8 minutes per game over his last nine contests.