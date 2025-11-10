The Nets recalled Wolf from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

After he had played just four total minutes through Brooklyn's first seven games of the season, the rookie first-round pick was assigned to Long Island last week in advance of the G League campaign. He ended up seeing significant playing time in both of Long Island's two contests over the weekend, averaging 20.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 32.5 minutes per contest. Now back with Brooklyn, Wolf could be thrust into the Nets rotation for the team's next game Tuesday versus the Raptors. Day'Ron Sharpe exited Sunday's loss to the Knicks due to hamstring tightness, and his likely absence Tuesday would clear the way for Wolf to step in as the top backup to starting center Nic Claxton.