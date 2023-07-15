Bazley agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bazley gets a fresh start in Brooklyn after the Suns declined to extend him a qualifying offer and elected to let him walk in free agency. After struggling to find a spot in the Phoenix rotation last February upon coming over in a trade from the Thunder, Bazley could face a similar conundrum in Brooklyn. At the moment, all of Cameron Johnson, Nic Claxton, Royce O'Neale, Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to be ahead of Bazley for playing time at forward or center.