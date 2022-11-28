Duke (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Orlando, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.
Duke will be unable to suit up for a second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. His continued absence shouldn't significantly impact the Nets' rotation.
