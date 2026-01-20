Powell had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists across 25 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to the Suns.

Powell started for the fourth straight time, ending with another serviceable line. Brooklyn has so many young pieces to choose from at the moment, knowing who is going to step up on any given night is anyone's guess. Even as a starter, Powell has fallen well short of the mark when it comes to standard league value, averaging just 10.0 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes over the past three games.