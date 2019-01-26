Nets' Ed Davis: Another strong rebounding effort
Davis totaled 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-11 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and a block across 28 minutes in the Nets' win over the Knicks on Friday.
Davis was active on the glass again, grabbing 16 boards for the second time in his last three games and three times in his last eight. Even coming off the bench, he's the Nets' leading rebounder, providing him a safe floor. Davis' modest offensive output (5.7 points per game), however, limits his upside in most formats.
