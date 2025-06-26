Demin was selected by the Nets with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Demin is a one-of-a-kind prospect, as the BYU standout is a 6-foot-10 floor general who's extremely comfortable running the offense and having the ball in his hands. The Moscow native needs to develop his jumper to reach his full potential, but since the Nets are in the midst of a rebuilding process, Demin should have plenty of chances to get used to the pace of the NBA game for a team that's not expected to be a playoff contender for at least a few years. Demin averaged 10.6 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 boards and 1.2 steals over 33 games in the 2024-25 college season.