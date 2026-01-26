Demin supplied 12 points (3-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-89 loss to the Clippers.

Deminhas continued to solidify his role in the backcourt, and the 2025 first-round pick figured to be a key piece of a youth-based rebuild that could begin as early as the upcoming trade deadline, with veterans like Michael Porter and Cam Thomas potentially heading elsewhere. Demin has outplayed fellow first-rounder Nolan Traore, although he could see an enhanced role down the stretch if Thomas is shipped out of town.