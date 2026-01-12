Demin won't play Monday against Dallas due to left plantar fascia injury management.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the rookie will get a breather while he receives maintenance for the foot injury that cost him time earlier in the campaign. During Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Grizzlies, Demin produced seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one turnover in 28 minutes. Nolan Traore and Tyrese Martin will likely operate as the Nets' primary ball handlers Monday.