Nets' Jordan McLaughlin: Hands out six assists

McLaughlin recorded seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), a team-high six assists and a steal across 25 minutes during Saturday's 90-76 summer league loss to the Thunder.

Though McLaughlin struggled shooting the ball, he was able to get his teammates involved, which isn't a surprise considering he averaged 7.8 assists per game last year as a senior at USC. He shot 38.7 percent from deep, however, so it's possible he picks things up in future summer league games.