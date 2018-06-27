Nets' Jordan McLaughlin: Will play summer league with Nets

McLaughlin is expected to play for the Nets' summer league team, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

McLaughlin's four-year collegiate career recently came to a close with USC and he failed to garner a selection in last week's draft. The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 12.8 points, 7.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 35.3 minutes as a senior. He also shot an impressive 39.7 percent from deep, so his potential as a 3-and-D prospect earns him a summer league invite. That said, McLaughlin is certainly undersized and has a long ways to go to earn a NBA roster spot.