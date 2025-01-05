Johnson scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed eight boards, dished eight assists and nabbed one steal in 36 minutes during the 123-94 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Johnson stuffed the stat sheet as a starter in Cam Thomas's (hamstring) absence. The fourth-year guard is averaging 10.4 points and 3.8 assists with the first unit this year, and with Thomas expected to miss multiple weeks, Johnson could be due for an increased role in the offense, especially if D'Angelo Russell (shin) also misses extended time.