Porter provided nine points (2-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-98 loss to Orlando.

Porter couldn't buy a bucket Thursday evening, going scoreless in the second half of play while missing all four of his shot attempts. He finished with a team-worst minus-23 differential in the blowout loss and committed as many turnovers as he had assists. Porter will look to bounce back Saturday with a much more favorable matchup against the Wizards.