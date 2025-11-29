Nets' Michael Porter: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (back) remains sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Porter will miss a second straight game due to back tightness, presumably allowing Ziaire Williams to draw another start. Porter's next chance to play arrives Monday against the Hornets.
