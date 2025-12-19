Porter ended Thursday's 106-95 loss to Miami with 28 points (10-24 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes.

Porter has been struggling from an efficiency standpoint the past two games, going 14-for-35 from the floor and 7-for-21 from three-point range. He's shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from distance on the season, though, so it should only be a matter of time until Porter finds his rhythm again.