Porter ended with 30 points (9-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 42 minutes during Friday's 130-126 double-overtime loss to Boston.

After scoring only 12 points in his last game, Porter got back on track against the Celtics. He delivered his 11th game scoring 30 or more points this year in a double-overtime loss to Boston. Along the way he collected eight boards, four assists and a block as well showcasing his all-around impact. It was a bounce back performance for Brooklyn as a team after Wednesday's 54-point loss to the Knicks.