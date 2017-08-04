Doyle agreed to a contract with the Nets on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 guard was a member of the team's Summer League squad in Las Vegas. He spent four years at Loyola University Chicago before going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, posting 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists across 32.6 minutes per game during his senior season. The details of the contract have not been disclosed at the moment.
