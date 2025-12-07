Claxton contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 119-101 win over the Pelicans.

Claxton secured his second career triple-double, with his first coming in a Nov. 21 win over Boston. The big man led all players in rebounds, assists and blocks Saturday, dishing out at least nine dimes for the third time this season. Claxton has stuffed the stat sheet of late, averaging 13.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in his last four outings.