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Nets' Nic Claxton: Ruled out for Sunday
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Claxton (hand) is out for Sunday's meeting with the Wizards.
Claxton's absence will open up minutes for Josh Minott and E.J. Liddell. Claxton should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
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