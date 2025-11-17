site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Nolan Traore: Back to NBA
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Brooklyn recalled Traore from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Traore has logged just three appearances at the NBA level thus far with an average of 11.0 minutes per contest.
