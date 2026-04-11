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Nets' Nolan Traore: Questionable for Sunday
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1 min read
Traore is questionable to play Sunday in Toronto due to an illness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
If Traore can't give it a go Sunday, Drake Powell would likely pick up most of his minutes. Check back for official word on Traore closer to Sunday's tipoff.
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