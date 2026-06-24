Nets' Nolan Traore: Could revert back to reserve role

Traore (illness) has another obstacle for minutes in the backcourt after the Nets chose Mikel Brown with the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Traore had a hard time sticking with Brooklyn in the early stages of 2025-26, spending most of his time with the G League's Long Island Nets. His role changed drastically during the second half of the year, however, as the 2025 first-rounder started on effectively a full-time basis from Jan. 29 onward. The Nets have a logjam in the backcourt, featuring Egor Demin (foot), Drake Powell and Ben Saraf along with Brown, so Traore may have to settle for a reserve role to begin 2026-27.