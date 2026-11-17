Traore closed with 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 30 minutes during Monday's 135-123 loss to the 76ers.

Traore returned to the first unit Monday and turned in an efficient effort while getting to the charity stripe often. The second-year guard tied his career high in points while finishing as the Nets' third-leading scorer, and he also tied for the team lead in steals. As a member of the starting five this season (eight games), he's averaged 16.1 points, 3.1 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 25.5 minutes per showing.