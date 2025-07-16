Olivari posted 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League loss to the Knicks.

Olivari led Brooklyn's bench in scoring and was one of four Nets players to reach double figures. Moreover, he posted eight of his 16 points in the final quarter, when he shot 3-for-5 from the field. The 24-year-old guard signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in October but was waived in January. He spent most of the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's South Bay Lakers, averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals across 32.7 minutes per game in 40 outings.