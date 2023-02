Curry is out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Wizards due to left adductor tightness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. He finished the game with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two steals and one assist in 20 minutes.

Curry exited early in the third quarter. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers. If the shooter is out, Joe Harris, Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas are candidates for more minutes.