Mann is in the Nets' starting lineup against the Clippers on Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Mann appeared to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's loss to Orlando, but he is back in the starting lineup for Friday's contest while Ziaire Williams comes off the bench. Mann has started in each of his 30 regular-season games, and over his last 10 appearances he has averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals over 26.3 minutes per contest.