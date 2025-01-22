Evbuomwan ended with five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to New York.

Cameron Johnson appeared to suffer an injury during Tuesday's 99-95 loss to the Knicks, and he may be held out Wednesday against the Suns. The Nets are pretty shorthanded right now, so Evbuomwan could be a candidate for increased run. In 10 appearances for the Nets, Evbuomwan has fared well with 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers on 51.7 percent shooting from the field.