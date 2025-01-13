Evbuomwan accumulated 22 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Evbuomwan turned more than a few heads with his play Sunday, as he led the Nets in scoring despite coming off the bench while missing just one of his eight shots from the field. This was a new career-high mark by a wide margin, and he's also scored in double digits in his last three outings, so he might be in line for an uptick in playing time in the coming weeks in a depleted Brooklyn roster.