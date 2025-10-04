Etienne (illness) is available for Saturday's exhibition game against Hapoel Jerusalem, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Etienne missed the Nets' final three Summer League games due to an illness, though he'll be available for preseason action. The two-way player appeared in 48 games with the G League's Long Island Nets in 2024-25, averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.