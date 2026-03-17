Etienne posted 15 points (3-7 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 114-95 loss to Portland.

The two-way player is beginning to carve out a role at the NBA level, appearing in five consecutive games for the Nets. Etienne has now scored in double digits in back-to-back contests during this span, and his playing time is worth monitoring as Brooklyn starts to embrace a youth movement down the stretch of a lost season.