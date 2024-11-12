Williams recorded 12 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 107-105 victory over New Orleans.

Williams entered the starting five in place of Dorian Finney-Smith, who was shut down Monday night due to an ankle injury. Williams saw a sizable boost in playing time as a result, and he made the most of his opportunity by turning in his best scoring output since Oct. 30. He also ended the game tied with Nic Claxton for the team lead in rebounds.