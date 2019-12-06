Play

Nicholas Baer: Puts up five points

Baer posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and a rebound in Thursday's G League loss to Long Island.

Baer is averaging 18 minutes per game, but he came off the bench and only played nine minutes in the contest. The 23-year-old was efficient, but his totals will remain low unless he can climb the depth chart.

