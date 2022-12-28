Gordon (shoulder) won't play in Tuesday's game against Sacramento, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Gordon was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Tuesday's contest with a right shoulder sprain, and now he'll miss his first contest since Nov. 20. In his absence, Vlatko Cancar and Bruce Brown are prime candidates to see extra minutes versus the Kings on Tuesday. Gordon will presumably be tabbed as questionable for the team's matchup Wednesday versus the Kings.