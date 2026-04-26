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Nuggets' Aaron Gordon: Iffy for Monday
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1 min read
Gordon is questionable for Monday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves due to left calf tightness.
Gordon has been dealing with the left calf issue for some time, and even exited Game 4 briefly due to the issue. If he is unable to go, Tim Hardaway and Spencer Jones could see expanded roles.
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