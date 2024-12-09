Gordon logged six points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 141-111 win over Atlanta.

After missing Saturday's loss to the Wizards due to injury management, Gordon was quiet for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His minutes were held in check due to the lopsided score, however, so his fantasy managers can just chalk this up as a dud. Gordon played really well in his previous two outings, averaging 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.