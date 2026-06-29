Nuggets' Peyton Watson: Receives qualifying offer

The Nuggets tendered a qualifying offer to Watson (hamstring) on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

With tons of injuries in Denver last season, Watson broke out, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game on 49/41/73 shooting splits. However, the injury bug also hit Watson, who missed 31 of the Nuggets' final 36 games, including every postseason contest. Given his strong performance, Watson is set for a major raise, assuming he's fully healthy during free agency.