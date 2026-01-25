Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin: Could return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mathurin (thumb) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
Mathurin has missed the Pacers' last 11 games due to a right thumb sprain, but the fourth-year pro has progressed enough in his recovery to get the questionable tag for Monday's game. If he is given the green light to return, then he would likely take Johnny Furphy's spot in the starting lineup.
