Mathurin closed Sunday's 127-113 victory over Milwaukee with 28 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench, Mathurin led the team in scoring Sunday and got to the free-throw line with ease. The swingman is thriving as the Clippers' sixth man, averaging 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 30.3 minutes per game across his last eight appearances.