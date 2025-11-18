Mathurin notched 25 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-14 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four turnovers across 25 minutes during Monday's 127-112 defeat to the Pistons.

Mathurin got off to a slow start in his return from an 11-game absence, scoring just two points while missing all three of his field-goal attempts in the first half. However, he completely flipped the script after halftime and had the hot hand during the fourth quarter. He's going to get all the shots he wants on this Pacers team that is desperate for some scoring, so as long as he can stay healthy, Mathurin should be primed for a career year.