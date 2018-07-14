Pacers' Henry Sims: Posts 21 points off bench in win

Sims posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during the Pacers' 116-79 win over the Nets in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The big man last saw regular-season NBA action back in the 2015-16 campaign with Nets, and he's now trying to review his career by securing a spot in the Pacers' frontcourt rotation. The Georgetown product played in Italy last season and was averaging just 12.5 minutes coming into Friday's contest, but his effort in the blowout win may have been enough to garner him a training camp invite.