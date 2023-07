Wong tallied 24 points (6-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-11 FT) and three assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 100-85 Summer League loss to the Pistons.

Wong was a bright spot for the Pacers in the team's Summer League finale, posting team-highs in scoring and assists. The 22-year-old will likely spend most of his time with Indiana's G-League affiliate with guards Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard likely to get most of the run.