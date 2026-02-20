Huff finished with 15 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 21 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Wizards.

Despite playing just 21 minutes, Huff managed to contribute on both ends of the floor once again. In 12 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks in just 20.1 minutes per game. Indiana's rotation from one night to the next is going to be a huge source of frustration for fantasy managers. While Huff should continue to put up solid numbers, a lack of playing time could eventually signal an end to his must-roster status.