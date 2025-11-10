Huff totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 22 minutes during Sunday's 114-83 loss to the Warriors.

Making his second start of the season while Pascal Siakam (rest) got a maintenance day, Huff recorded his first career double-double, with the 11 boards representing a new career high. The 28-year-old center has been a steady presence in the Pacers frontcourt rotation to begin the season, averaging 5.7 points, 3.4 boards, 1.9 blocks, 0.9 assists and 0.9 threes in just 15.2 minutes a game, and he's posted multiple blocks in four straight games.