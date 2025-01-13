Siakam accumulated 18 points (8-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-93 victory over Cleveland.

For the third time in the last five games, Siakam has fallen one board short of a double-double, leaving him stuck on six for the season. The veteran forward has scored at least 14 points in 15 straight games, averaging 20.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc.