Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to personal reasons.
Siakam will be sidelined for the front end of the Pacers' back-to-back set Thursday while attending to a personal matter, so it's possible he'll be available for Friday's rematch against Washington. Siakam's absence opens up more minutes for the likes of Micah Potter and Jarace Walker.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Posts 10 points at All-Star weekend•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ready to go for All-Star weekend•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Drops 30 points in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 18 points vs. Toronto•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Shooting woes in defeat•