Siakam has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to personal reasons.

Siakam will be sidelined for the front end of the Pacers' back-to-back set Thursday while attending to a personal matter, so it's possible he'll be available for Friday's rematch against Washington. Siakam's absence opens up more minutes for the likes of Micah Potter and Jarace Walker.

