Siakam recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 128-108 loss against the Hawks.

Siakam didn't have a great night shooting the basketball after going 15-for-24 from the field over his previous two appearances. However, he still managed to reach 18 points to lead Indiana in scoring. Siakam is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists through his five five appearances of the 2025-26 campaign.